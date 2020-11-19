One dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Beltway 8 North near Hollister

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday on Beltway 8 North at Hollister Street.
This is still an active scene. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m.
Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said the deceased was ejected from a vehicle. It's unclear if the deceased was the driver or a passenger.
No other injuries have been reported.
At this time, all westbound lanes of Beltway 8 North near Hollister are closed.
Deputies are asking that you avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM