Traffic Alert: Deadly crash closes I-45 North Freeway inbound | Live video

The road will likely be closed through the morning rush hour for the cleanup and investigation.

HOUSTON — All lanes of I-45 the North Freeway are closed heading inbound/southbound early Thursday.

Houston police tweeted at 5:41 a.m. that at least one person was killed in a crash at West Road. Views from Houston TranStar show all traffic is being forced to the frontage road just south of Belway 8.

All southbound lanes of North Fwy at West Rd are shut down due to a fatality crash. Expect delays and find alternate routes. #houtraffic #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 19, 2020

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to TranStar, but further details are not yet confirmed. There are reports the person killed was a pedestrian who was hit by a truck.