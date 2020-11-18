2 people shot to death, 3 others wounded during domestic incident at west Houston home

Houston police said two people were killed Wednesday and three others were shot during a domestic incident at a home in west Houston.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in west Houston, according to police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of shots fired in the 11600 block of Manor Park Drive, which is near the intersection o Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road, just outside the Beltway.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman shot to death. A child was found in the house as well but was uninjured.

Two other women and another man were also shot and were taken to area hospitals. According to Houston police, two of them might not survive but one of them is expected to live.