Woman in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after a chaotic hit-and-run crash involving four vehicles on the Gulf Freeway Sunday evening.

Houston police said this happened just after 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Griggs Road.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting a woman running across the freeway setting off a four-vehicle crash.

Another vehicle struck the woman, and that driver fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid, police said.