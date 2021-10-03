1 dead, at least 2 others shot during 'family disturbance' at SE Houston mobile home park, HPD says

Houston police said at least three people were shot Sunday at a mobile home park off Telephone Road.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 5 p.m. in the 10800 block of Telephone Road, which is just south of Hobby Airport.

Police said at least three people were shot during a "family disturbance." One person was killed.

It's unclear if the shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.