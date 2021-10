Houston Transtar reports that as of 4:40 a.m. all of the northbound/inbound lanes have reopened following an investigation into the crash.

HOUSTON — The Gulf Freeway near Almeda Genoa has reopened near the Almeda Genoa exit following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash early Monday morning.

Houston firefighters reported seeing someone running against the lanes of traffic and said the person was hit by two vehicles.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m.