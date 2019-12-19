SEALY, Texas — An off-duty Houston police officer died in a head-on collision on Interstate 10 heading west near Sealy Thursday morning.

HPD Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, has been confirmed as the driver a Toyota Tacoma involved the fatal crash. She joined HPD in May 2017 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

This happened around 6:25 a.m. just east Mlcak Road. As of 12:15 p.m., the westbound main lanes remain closed.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a a 2018 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a trailer was traveling west. A 2013 Toyota Tacoma was heading the wrong-way in the westbound lane of traffic when it struck the big rig head-on collision.

Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene. Guy Pearson, 65, of La Feria, was identified as the driver of the Kenworth.

Views from Air 11 showed the front end of a pickup with the front smashed in and damage the front of the 18-wheeler.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This the second deadly wrong-way crash on Thursday. In the earlier morning hours, an intoxicated wrong-way driver struck two vehicles and killed a man on I-45 north of Houston

