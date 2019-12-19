HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston-area deputies recently made a dramatic rescue in a close call that was captured on body cam video.

(Warning: Some viewers may find the raw video disturbing.)

The deputy constables pulled a driver from his burning car just before the vehicle was consumed by flames, according to the Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable's Office.

Deputies said the driver is a 20-year-old Houston man who fell asleep at the wheel. He crashed into a tree in the 15200 block of Clay Road and then the car caught fire.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

A sergeant on his way home from his shift saw the burning vehicle as a wrecker driver tried to get into the car and help the trapped man. The sergeant and other deputies called to the scene used fire extinguishers to slow down the flames as the rescue attempt continued.

The video shows the driver's right foot was caught underneath the damaged dashboard, delaying his rescue.

Deputies struggled to free the injured driver as the flames spread into the car’s interior.

"At last, after cutting the driver’s pants, deputies were able to pull him to safety just before the passenger compartment became fully engulfed," Constable Ted Heap's office posted on Facebook.

"These deputies showed incredible courage as they worked together to save this man’s life,” said Constable Ted Heap. “You never know, until you find yourself in a situation like this, how you’ll react. The way they responded under extremely stressful and dangerous conditions makes me proud to wear the same Precinct 5 badge.”

The driver suffered multiple broken bones and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is still recovering from surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

The deputies escaped relatively unharmed with only singed hair and superficial burns.

