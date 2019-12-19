HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a double shooting in a southwest side neighborhood late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 10:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen, not far from the Southwest Freeway and Bissonet.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, police responded to reports of gunfire and found two men wounded. One of the men was in the roadway with a gunshot to the head. The other suffered a wound to his shoulder.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The man who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital, but police said he was brain dead and would likely not survive.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter