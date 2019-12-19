HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wrong-way driver killed a passenger in another vehicle on I-45, deputies north of Houston said early Thursday.

The crash happened in the interstate's southbound lanes near Airtex, north of Beltway 8, at about 2 a.m.

> Watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11 starting at 4:30 a.m. for live updates throughout the morning

Deputies said they received reports of a wrong-way driver just before the crash happened, but authorities were not able to respond in time to stop the offending driver.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

It's not yet confirmed what caused the driver to go the wrong way. He or she was taken to the hospital.

Deadly wrong-way crash on I-45 North near Houston, Dec. 19, 2019

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

The wreck appears to involve a silver sedan and a white SUV.

As of 4:02 a.m. all southbound lanes were still blocked with traffic forced to the frontage road.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 News has a reporter on the scene. Check back for the latest updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter