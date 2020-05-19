Woman killed, toddler and man seriously injured in crash on Highway 249

Deputies said the little girl, who is believed to be between the ages of three and six, is expected to survive her injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A crash killed a woman and injured a man and toddler in the Tomball area late Monday night, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 249 at Lakewood Crossing at about 11:45 p.m.

Deputies said a small sedan left the road and crashed into a pole on private property, killing a woman in the front passenger seat. The man who was driving the vehicle was critically injured, and a little girl in a backseat was moderately injured.

Both the toddler and the driver were airlifted to the hospital. Deputies said the little girl, who is believed to be between the ages of three and six, is expected to survive her injuries.

She was properly restrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred, helping to save her life, said Sgt. Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A good Samaritan, Lindsay Carlen, said she witnessed the crash. She immediately ran to the car to render aid until EMS arrived.

There did not appear to be any other vehicles involved in the wreck.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna