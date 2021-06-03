Neither of the drivers involved are expected to be charged.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating two fatal auto-pedestrian incidents that happened late Wednesday on the city’s southeast side.

It was just after 9 p.m. when the first incident was reported in the 1500 block of Broadway. It’s reported that a man was crossing the road, not in a crosswalk, and the driver involved did not see him. The pedestrian was struck and killed.

The driver stayed at the scene and is not facing charges, police said.

Just minutes later, another fatal auto-pedestrian incident was reported not far away in the 300 block of Edgebrook. A vehicle heading westbound struck a man who stepped into the road, police said.