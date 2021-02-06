Both the driver and the HPD officer who was hit suffered some bruises but did not need to go to the hospital, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police working to help clear a big rig that struck a rail bridge over I-10 East ended up working a second crash scene at the same location early Wednesday.

It was about 1 a.m. when heavy duty wreckers were working to move a truck that struck the bridge in the eastbound lanes at Wayside.

Sgt. Uribe said HPD patrol units were blocking the area when three vehicles that were racing came upon the scene. One of the vehicles, a red car, struck a police SUV from behind. Both vehicles then struck the heavy-duty wrecker that was working to clear the truck.

Uribe said the district attorney’s office overnight accepted charges of felony racing against the driver who crashed.

Both the driver and the HPD officer who was hit suffered some bruises but did not need to go to the hospital, police said.

The freeway remained closed for several hours but has since reopened.