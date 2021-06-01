Motorcyclist killed in crash involving train in Sugar Land

Several railroad crossings along Highway 90 were closed overnight for the investigation.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist that happened late Monday night.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from the scene - it does not have audio

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. along Highway 90 at Main, not far from the old sugar refinery.

The first police and firefighters on the scene found a burning motorcycle along the train tracks. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the motorcyclist was on the tracks prior to the incident or if the rider hit the moving train.