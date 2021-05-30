2 dead, 4 others injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on East Freeway

Houston police said alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor in this crash, but they believe speed played a role.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after two people were killed and four others were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the East Freeway.

This crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the 12700 block.

Police said right before the crash happened, an officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat driving at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the officer turned on his lights to catch up with the vehicle, but at some point, the officer lost sight of it momentarily.

Seconds later the officer drove up on a crash involving the Challenger and at least two other vehicles. One of the vehicles caught fire and video from the scene showed another vehicle rolled over.

Two people were killed in the crash and four were taken to the hospital. At least one person suffered burn injuries.

Police said at this time, they don't know the cause of the crash, but the driver of the Challenger didn't show any signs of intoxication. They are investigating to see if speed played a role.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if anyone will be charged.