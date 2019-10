An 18-wheeler crash is snarling traffic along U.S. 59 this afternoon.

All southbound lanes are blocked at FM 2919 after an 18-wheeler carrying a mobile home crashed over the highway median.

Traffic is being diverted at Spur 10 to US 90 to State Highway 60 back to the Southwest Freeway.

Crews are waiting for Hazmat before the truck can be moved.

“Still going to be a while,” the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

