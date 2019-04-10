The Harris County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of people willing to provide short-term foster care for its animals.
Shelter officials said since Tropical Storm Imelda the shelter has seen a large number of animals coming in. It comes at a time when intake numbers typically decline after a busy summer season, but “we are still experiencing high volume/summer numbers.”
The shelter is asking for people who can provide 2-3 weeks of short-term foster care until it can transfer the animals.
There are three transport dates scheduled in October to northern states. Some Houston animals that end up in shelters are transported out of Texas to states where there’s a demand for animals, often areas with colder climates.
“We just need people to provide the dogs with a little TLC!” said Kerry McKeel, senior communications specialist for the shelter. “These transport fosters are the dogs’ lifesaving link to adoption.”
Those willing to foster can contact the shelter at foster@phs.hctx.net or learn more here.
The shelter will provide supplies and any medical needs to all foster animals.
