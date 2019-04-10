HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation has released to the public the first sonar scan images of the damaged I-10 East bridge at the San Jacinto River.

The sonar scans show at least two of the heavily damaged support columns leaning both above and below water. Above water the concrete is cracked, exposing rebar.

Sonar images show what the I-10 bridge damage looks like underwater

TxDOT

That side of the bridge is entirely closed to traffic for the time being as inspections and repairs are made. All traffic, heading both eastbound and westbound, are sharing the same portion of the bridge that was not damaged.

RELATED: I-10 East to remain partially closed east of Houston until sometime in early 2020

RELATED: What will it take for Texas to get federal money to recover from Imelda?

The reduction from eight total lanes to four has extensive caused delays during the morning and evening rush hour. On Thursday, TxDOT announced the repairs would not be done until sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

The columns were damaged in September when multiple barges broke loose and hit the bridge. The incident occurred as the Houston area was flooded by remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.

RELATED: Houston orders builders to stop discharges into storm sewer after Imelda flooding