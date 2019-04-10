The Houston Astros are the odds-on favorites to reach and win the World Series. They begin that quest today in a best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Below is a log of the game as it happens.

Top of fourth inning

Verlander keeps rolling along. He walked one batter, but got out of the top of the fourth with the score still tied 0-0.

Bottom of third inning

The Astros loaded the bases with a walk to Springer, single by Brantley and another walk to Bregman, but Tyler Glasnow caught Yordan Alvarez looking to end the inning. Still scoreless.

Top of third inning

This game's moving right along. Justin Verlander retired the side in order.

Bottom of second inning

Yuri Gurriel and Carlos Correa had a hit apiece, but they were left stranded when Robinson Churinas lined out to end the inning. Still scoreless.

Top of second inning

Justin Verlander had a 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom of first inning

Tyler Glasnow of the Rays put the Astros down in order.

Top of first inning

Justin Verlander gave up a walk and struck out one to start this one. No runs or hits allowed by the Astros ace.

