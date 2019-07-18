HOUSTON — Space Center Houston is prepping for the largest event in its history.

10,000 to 20,000 people are expected to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at the center Saturday.

Visitors will walk through a covered entrance lined with historic photos atop a chalk-art installation where they can take selfies that makes it look as though they are walking on the moon.

The setup and rehearsal on Thursday made it clear to organizers they will be battling the heat this weekend.

The events begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday with opening ceremonies, speakers and parachuters.

The Stem Learning Center housed in an air-conditioned indoor tent space showcases the latest in lunar learning technology. Most of it is stuff you’ve never imagined with a large amount centered on virtual reality.

“This is something beyond anything we’ve ever done," said Richard Glover, Space Center Houston marketing vice president. "But we are celebrating something that changed the course of history and made people believe that anything is possible.”

Glover admits there was a time not too long ago when astronauts and space travel was not as cool as it had been 50 years ago. But he said that’s changing. With talks of missions to Mars and commercial moon travel, NASA is hip again.

Saturday will end with a huge concert and fireworks in a tribute to the night the history of the world was changed forever.

"Right at 9:56, which is when Neil Armstrong took the first steps 50 years ago on the moon," Glover said. "We’ll also have fireworks during the countdown. We are going to celebrate that moment that happened exactly 50 years ago that changed the world.”

Some neighboring businesses were alerted to lane closures that will occur Saturday along NASA Road 1. KHOU 11 was told the lane closures will only be minor and span a few blocks so buses can make the turn into Space Center Houston. The space center said no roads will shut down.

Tickets to the festival cost $49.95 each.

