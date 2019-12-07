Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin when they became the first humans in history to step foot on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission has gone down in history, with NASA calling it man’s “greatest technological achievement of all time.”

Houston played a huge part in that achievement with Mission Control running out of Johnson Space Center.

There are dozens of events planned throughout the area to celebrate the historic mission. Here’s where you can celebrate.

July 20

Apollo 11 50th Live

When: All day

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy. Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Varies

Apollo 11 50th Live is an all-day lunar celebration and countdown to Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon. Discover an array of space-themed experiences including late-night NASA Tram Tours, notable speakers, book signings, an outdoor festival with a concert, a family STEM zone, and more. Click here for more information.

NASA Night at Discovery Green

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green Park, 1500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Appearance by astronaut Steve Bowen, screening of the movie “Apollo 11.” U.S. Army Golden Knight parachute jumpers will land before the screening, in addition to a special appearance from VisitHoustons’ Spacey Casey. Click here for more information.

Alvin Community Moon Landing Celebration

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin, TX 77511

Cost: Free

Alvin Parks & Recreation and Alvin CVB is celebrating the 50 th Anniversary of the man on the moon! Join us on Saturday, July 20 th as we host space themed activities, costume contests, and more. We are over the moon excited for this galaxy sized event. Click here for more information.

Sky Fest - a celebration of Apollo 11: Looking Back to Move Forward

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: 3600 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Free

The Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) invites the public to experience Sky Fest — “Apollo 11: Looking Back to Move Forward” from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, July 20.This free public event features presentations from LPI planetary scientists, hands-on educational activities, planetarium shows, a library open house, and more. Click here for more information.

Movie In The Park - Apollo 13

When: 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: 2400 Hammer St., Seabrook, TX 77586

Cost: Free

Seabrook is one of many Bay Area Houston cities to host a special event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 blastoff! Bring your lawn chair and meet us at Meador Park on July 20th for a special showing of Apollo 13 and listen closely for a special message from an astronaut currently stationed on the space station! There will be a bounce house for the kids plus popcorn and refreshments for all. Click here for more information.

Moon Movie in the Park

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown, TX

Cost: Free

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and Houston’s historic role in the event, the City of Baytown is hosting a “Moon Movie in the Park” event! Don't miss this family friendly and fun filled night of space themed activities beginning at 6:30pm at the Baytown Town Square (213 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown). This event is free to the public. Event goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs for seating on the lawn areas. Click here for more information.

Apollo 50 ft. Mothership: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Eclipse: Tribute to Journey

When: 7 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Houston

Cost: $15 and up

Mothership, Escape, Ferrill Gibbs, Apollo 50 celebration w/ Mothership presented by Houston Chronicle, APOLLO 50 Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Eclipse: A Tribute to Journey. Click here for more information.

Lecture – Grand Tour of the Moon by David Kring & WindSync Concert

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Dr. Houston, TX 77030

Cost: $55

Tour the Moon with space exploration scientist Dr. David Kring of the Lunar and Planetary Institute as your guide. Using the giant illuminated sculpture of the Moon by British artist Luke Jerram, Dr. Kring will point out the Moon’s geologic formations, asteroid impacts and historic landing sites. The evening will conclude with a performance by WindSync, an award-winning wind quintet, who will play a piece commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Composer is Marc Mellits. Click here for more information.

Galveston Community Moon Landing Celebration

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 2302 Strand St., Galveson, TX 77550

Cost: Free

Grab your chairs, blankets and pillows, and head to downtown Galveston for a FREE family-friendly movie under the stars. Don't miss a special evening of Movie Nite on The Strand, honoring the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing at 8pm. Please join us for a special message from the International Space Station, Short Documentary from NASA and special patches honoring this incredible anniversary plus a viewing of First Man. Click here for more information.

Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration at Pleasure Pier

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free and open to public with purchase of a walk-on pass

Pleasure Pier invites guests to a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing. On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, attendees can end their day of fun at the Pier with a screening of a moon-themed movie. On the anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, attendees can watch a Nasa provided film beginning at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at sunset, visitors can kick-back, relax and enjoy the movie “First Man” with family and friends. Click here for more information.

July 21

Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration at Pleasure Pier

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free and open to public with purchase of a walk-on pass

Pleasure Pier invites guests to a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing. On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, attendees can end their day of fun at the Pier with a screening of a moon-themed movie. On the anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, attendees can watch a Nasa provided film beginning at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at sunset, visitors can kick-back, relax and enjoy the movie “First Man” with family and friends. Click here for more information.

July 22

NASA Night with Houston Astros

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Game ticket need for interest

NASA’s Destination Station mobile exhibit will be used to educate and inspire the public about the International Space Station. The space station is a multinational research facility and the largest spacecraft ever built. Click here for more information.

Ask an Astronaut!

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Friendswood Public Library, 416 S Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546

Cost: Free

Veteran astronauts Jerry Ross, Bill McArthur, and Mike Foreman will answer questions on their experiences in space. Astronaut Jerry Ross will be available to sign copies of his book following the program. Children’s Art Contest winners will be acknowledged by the Mayor at 6:30pm. Click here for more information.

July 23

Inside Mission Control with Current Flight Controllers

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy. Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Free

What is it like to sit at the helm of human spaceflight and work with a variety of highly-trained teams of engineers and scientists? Look inside what it’s like to be in Mission Control during this installment of our Thought Leader Series featuring current NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC) flight controllers. Panelists including Holly Ridings, Richard Jones, Adi Boulos, Chloe Mehring, and Will O’connell. The event is free, but a ticket is required. Click here to get your ticket.

Apollo 11 Movie Documentary

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Friendswood Public Library, 416 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

Cost: Free

Directed by Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11 takes a close look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by Commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins and features never-before-seen footage of NASA’s first mission to the moon. Also appearing in the film are flight directors Gene Kranz and Glynn Lunney. This film is rated G and runs 93 minutes. Click here for more information.

July 24

Exhibit at University of Houston Main Campus

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: University of Houston Main Campus, 4455 University Dr. Houston, TX 77004

NASA is presenting the Destination Station mobile exhibit along with other special information and technology to discuss internship opportunities to future scientists and engineers. Click here for more.

Apollo 11 Mission Splashdown Party

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy. Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Price included with general admission ticket

This fun, 1960s-themed evening bash will feature live music and activities as attendees are surrounded by Space Center Houston’s extensive collection of Apollo-era artifacts, as well as lots of interactive exhibits and activities featuring the exciting present and future of human space exploration. THE FAB 5, a Beatles tribute band based in Space City, will recreate the spirit and enthusiasm of the 60s and 70s through a performance beginning at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.

July 25

Apollo Flight Control & Recovery

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Friendswood Public Library, 416 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

Cost: Free

Join us to hear stories about Apollo 11 Flight Control with Glynn Lunney and Apollo 11 Recovery with John Stonesifer. Click here for more information.

July 27

NASA Night with Houston Dynamo

When: 7 p.m.

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

Cost: Game ticket needed

NASA will hold an outreach event with families and fans during the Houston Dynamo game in celebration of the Apollo 50th Anniversary. Click here for more information.

TIMELINE: Follow Apollo 11 to the moon

MORE APOLLO 11 COVERAGE