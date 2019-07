FORT BEND, Texas — Houston police Officer Danny Van Le was arrested Tuesday on a prostitution charge, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Le was an HPD Central District patrol officer and was sworn in as an officer in May 1997.

Le was relieved of duty on Tuesday, the same day he was arrested.

He was released from jail Wednesday after posting $500 bail.

