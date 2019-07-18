CLEVELAND, Texas — The second vehicle that may have been involved in a teen’s deadly shooting was found early Thursday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.

The white van was found at about 2 a.m. in Houston's southside. Police are processing the vehicle for additional evidence.

The 16-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a H-E-B store in Cleveland Wednesday.

Police were looking for two “vehicles of interest,” the white van and a red pickup truck.

The red pickup was found hours after the shooting, completely burned in a field.

There is no known motive for the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or given any suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622 or call CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 392-7867.

