HOUSTON — Over half the Earth’s current population wasn’t alive for the Apollo 11 mission but, back in 1969 people sitting at home were huddled over small TV screens limited to what a TV network could show.

What if we landed on the moon for the first time, today? Software developer, Ben Feist, answered that question by creating apolloinrealtime.org.

In a release, NASA says, Feist built the interactive website over two years. The multimedia website plays back the Apollo 11 mission as it happened in 1969.

The website accounts for each second of the mission with photos, videos, transcripts and more. The timeline at the top of the website keeps track of your place in the mission and highlights interesting moments.

Feist told NASA, “If you’re a space aficionado, researcher, historian or anyone else with a deep interest in the topic, it should deliver new insight,” said Feist. “If you’re just mildly interested, it should pull you in a little and show you what humanity can achieve when we collectively put our minds to it.”

If you go to apolloinrealtime.org before 8:32 a.m. Central Time Tuesday, you can relive each moment in real time.

