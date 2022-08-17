How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series

Pearland represents the United States Southwest region as they take on the Mid-Atlantic region, which is represented by a Pennsylvania squad.

PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!

While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time.

If you're looking for a spot to catch the game with the whole family or just want to partake in the World Series atmosphere, here are all the official watch parties for the Pearland All-Stars.

According to the team, all locations will be showing the game and selling team shirts and other items while supplies last.

Iguanas Ranas Cantina 6200 Broadway St.

Pearland, TX 77581 (832) 230-4878



In addition to selling youth and adult shirts, Iguanas Ranas Cantina will be donating 20% of all sales to the Pearland boys.

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill 1853 Pearland Pkwy #135

Pearland, TX 77581 (832) 486-9611



Hometown Sports Bar & Grill is located on the corner of the shopping center and features covered and uncovered patio seating. They also plan on donating 20% of all their sales to the Pearland boys.

Vallensons' Brewing Company 4081 Rice Drier Rd.

Pearland, TX 77581



The family-owned brewery opened in 2017 and offers a family and pet-friendly environment, so you don't have to leave your furry friends behind!

Center Court Pizza & Brew 9721 Broadway St.

Pearland, TX 77584 (713) 436-3927 2560 Pearland Pkwy #182

Pearland, TX 77581 (832) 288-3624

