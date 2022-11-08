Pearland Little League team heads to Williamsport, Pa. for World Series

The Pearland team, known as Texas East, is hopping on a plane Friday morning to play in the biggest games in Little League.

PEARLAND, Texas — A baseball team out of Pearland is making its way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete in the Little League World Series!

The team's pitcher, righthander Kaiden 'Bubs' Shelton, made national headlines earlier this week after accidentally hitting a batter, who also happened to be his friend, in the head with a pitch.

The batter, Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, fell to the ground after the pitch slammed into his helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.

After a few moments, Jarvis' head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.

After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” Shelton's teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.