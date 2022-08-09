Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

With another impressive offensive showing, Pearland knocked off Oklahoma, 9-4, Monday and will play in Williamsport.

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport.

Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek had two hits and drove in three.

Oklahoma scored four times in the first to take a 4-3 lead but was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Pearland Little League, established in 1970, is heading to its fourth Little League World Series.

The Little League World Series begins Aug. 17.