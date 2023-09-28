Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Offensive Rookie of the Month after impressive start

Stroud, the first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, became the first rookie QB ever to have 900+ pass yards and 0 interceptions in their first three career starts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month by the NFL.

Stroud was impressive Sunday when he led the Texans to a stunning 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yarder to former University of Houston star Tank Dell. It was the first win for coach DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud, the first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, became the first rookie QB ever to have 900+ pass yards and 0 interceptions in their first three career starts, according to the NFL on CBS. He completed 78-of-121 pass attempts with four touchdowns.

He also surpassed Warren Moon (103), Carson Wentz (102), Case Keenum (102) and Tom Brady (101) for most passes attempted to begin a career without an interception, currently sitting at 121.

The young QB ranks first in all major passing categories among rookies across the league including completions, yards, passer rating, touchdown passes, touchdown-interception ratio, yards per attempt and more, the Texans said.

His passer rating of 98.0 through the first three games stands as the third-highest in NFL history by a rookie during that span.

The Texans host the Steelers on Sunday, a matchup Stroud said he's ready for.

"We're men, we're not laying down for anybody. You don't tuck your tail for anybody," Stroud said. "At the same time, you stay humble and still have that killer mindset.”

