C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. say they're thrilled to be Houston Texans and ready to get down to business

Texans fans are elated and full of hope again after the blockbuster deal that gave them a franchise quarterback and the top defensive player in the NFL draft.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans officially introduced their first-round draft picks Friday after pulling off the biggest shocker of the night with a deal that gave them picks No. 2 and 3.

Picking QB C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State was a no-brainer but also getting Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr., the nation's top defensive player, was the very unexpected icing on the cake.

"They're hard workers, they're competitive and they have a burning desire to win," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said at a news conference Friday. "They know what it takes to be winners and these are the type of guys, type of young men, we want in our locker room."

Even Stroud was shocked by the move that means his former high school rival will now be his teammate.

“I had like the biggest smile on my face and I was super stoked," he said. "Like me and Will, we’ve known each other since high school. We played against each other in the All-American Bowl, so he couldn’t sack me back then, we’ll see if he can now.”

Stroud was asked about dealing with the expectations of being a franchise quarterback.

“I don’t believe in pressure,” he said. “I think you either do it or you don’t.”

He said he's ready to work hard to make sure he lives up to the expectations of the coaches, teammates and fans.

"Nothing is gonna be given, everything has to be earned," Stroud said. “And I know that, with this franchise, it’s going be something that I’m really going to take very, very seriously and I’m going to work my tail off to get some wins.”

Stroud was a two-year starter for Ohio State, where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as the Buckeyes went 21-4. His 85 touchdowns over two seasons broke a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees.

The Texans traded the 12th and 33rd picks in this year's draft and a first- and third-round pick next year to the Cardinals to trade up to nab Anderson.

A three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, Anderson was the second player in history to win the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player twice.

Anderson said he was sold on the Texans after his first top-30 visit in March.

"I couldn't stop thinking about it, everywhere else I went during this whole process. It just felt right, it felt authentic, the energy in here felt right," he said. "And I'm just super excited and super blessed to be a part of something so special."

Anderson is excited to play for Ryans, who also starred as a linebacker Alabama.

“I’m just super blessed, super excited to be a part of something so special and a part of a lot of great defensive minds that just share the same mindset and mentality,” Anderson said. “To go from one coach like coach Saban to another coach that was at 'Bama and knows the process and knows the standard and has the expectation, that’s exactly what I needed.”

Both players also mentioned the importance of family and faith in their lives.