Welcome to the 713! Texans announce 2023 draft class numbers

The Texans' top pick, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was drafted second overall, will wear No. 7, and his new wide receiver, Tank Dell, will don No. 13 as the new duo takes the field in the 713.

Here's the full list of rookies and their numbers:

C.J. Stroud - Quarterback - No. 7

Will Anderson Jr. - Edge - No. 51

Juice Scruggs - Center - No. 70

Tank Dell - Wide Receiver - No. 13

Dylan Horton - Edge - No. 92

Henry To'oTo'o - Linebacker - No. 39

Jarrett Patterson - Center - No. 68

Xavier Hutchinson - Wide Receiver - No. 19

Brandon Hill - Safety - No. 36

This is the moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/iN5uDKtVmp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2023