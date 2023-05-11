Welcome to the 713! Texans announce 2023 draft class numbers

HOUSTON — The Texans have announced what numbers their newest players will wear in the upcoming season.
The Texans' top pick, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was drafted second overall, will wear No. 7, and his new wide receiver, Tank Dell, will don No. 13 as the new duo takes the field in the 713.
Here's the full list of rookies and their numbers:
- C.J. Stroud - Quarterback - No. 7
- Will Anderson Jr. - Edge - No. 51
- Juice Scruggs - Center - No. 70
- Tank Dell - Wide Receiver - No. 13
- Dylan Horton - Edge - No. 92
- Henry To'oTo'o - Linebacker - No. 39
- Jarrett Patterson - Center - No. 68
- Xavier Hutchinson - Wide Receiver - No. 19
- Brandon Hill - Safety - No. 36
The announcement comes the same day as the Texans' full schedule release. Over the course of the season, the team will travel more than 15,000 miles for their road games.