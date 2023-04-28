Texans fans react to bold first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Houston Texans fans believe the 2023 NFL draft will be one for the history book, not just for this year, but likely over the next decade if all goes well.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans fans are excited for two foundational pieces moving forward with the addition of CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

“When this team is competing for a Super Bowl, we will look back at that picture and we’ll go, 'Houston, that was the moment,'” Houston Sports Talk 790 AM radio host Stan Norfleet said.

The Texans are the talk of the town just a day after the first round of the NFL Draft.

“Texans fans, we’ve been down in dumps for a long time but other teams have it much, much worse and I think the Texans killed it last night,” one radio caller said.

Texans fans near and far are weighing in on the blockbuster day 1 draft picks.

“This is the biggest move in Houston Texans franchise history,” Co-host Chris Gordy said. “In my mind, they’ve never made a bold move like this.”

Texans chose Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the number 2 overall pick and traded up to number 3 to select Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Jimmy Rico is a lifelong Texans season ticket holder and he said he's happy with the choices.

“Stroud seems like a good character guy, good guy, very talented,” Rico said. “To go from 12 to 3 - I was happy as well, especially because it didn’t bankrupt their future as well, so they still have draft choices this year, next year.”

A lot of fans are wondering when they can get their hands on a CJ Stroud or Will Anderson jersey. They could be available in a few days after Stroud and Anderson are assigned jersey numbers.