Texans announce dates for open practices at training camp | How to get free tickets

Training camp will begin on Wednesday, July 26 as the team prepares for the 2023-24 season. There will be eight practices open to fans.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans fans will have eight opportunities to see the team practice live during this year’s training camp beginning in late July.

Houston Texans Training Camp will begin on Wednesday, July 26, as the team prepares for the 2023-24 season.

Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans. They are on:

Friday, July 28 - First open practice and Back Together Day

Sunday, July 30 - Legends at Camp

Friday, Aug. 4 - Military and First Responders Appreciation

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Night Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Community Day

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Limited Edition Merch Launch

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Joint practice with Miami Dolphins

Thursday, Aug. 17 - Cookout With Cal

All practices will begin at approximately 9 a.m. with the exception of Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 3:45 p.m.

Additionally, joint practices will take place on Aug. 16-17 in Houston with the Miami Dolphins and Aug. 24-25 in New Orleans with the Saints.

“There is a lot of energy and excitement surrounding our team right now and we’re really looking forward to training camp,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “Coach Ryans talks about ‘iron sharpening iron’ during our practices, so it will be great to see the guys competing hard, including when we hold joint practices with the Dolphins and Saints. This is a critical time of the year for our team to improve and work toward our ultimate goal of winning. Fans are also at the heart of everything we do, and training camp is a terrific time to celebrate and connect with them. Our team is made by H-Town and we can’t wait for July 26.”

How to get free tickets to Texans Training Camp

All fans will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

There will be a limited number of tickets available per day and it is anticipated tickets will go quickly.

Season ticket members will receive an email with further details on their registration. Fans are encouraged to visit the 2023 Training Camp page for more information.

Also, fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise that will be worn by the team throughout training camp.

2023 NFL Fan of the Year Contest

The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year contest launches on Back Together Weekend.

The initiative celebrates extraordinary fans whose devotion, contributions to their team, connection to the game and overall story serve as an inspiration to others.

The Texans’ nominee for Fan of the Year will be announced in November. They will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes.