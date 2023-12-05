C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Texans' rookies get acclimated to new surroundings during minicamp

Friday was the first day of minicamp for the Texans, just two weeks after the rookies were drafted.

HOUSTON — Two weeks after getting drafted, the Texans rookies were on the field Friday. Call it the first day of school, if you will. They were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and so far after one day, it’s pretty good.

“Everything speeds up. Everyone's fast,” said first-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. “That's one thing guys, it was for me, I noticed the speed of the game. It changes.”

It was nice to see quarterback C.J. Stroud in uniform on the field going through drills. And when Ryans talked about the speed of the game, it's not just on the practice field. It's also behind the scenes, some of that book learning, too.

“Learning an offense, it's like learning a new language, so say you have to learn how to speak that language and speak it fluently, especially for C.J. stepping into the huddle and making those play calls," said Ryans. "So the biggest thing is how much and how quickly can they grasp the terminology and be able to communicate that effectively when they're on the field.”

