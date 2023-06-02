4 Texas sports teams ranked among the most-profitable in the world, report says

In-state rival, Dallas Cowboys, tops list of most-profitable that includes 13 NFL franchises.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans may not have had a winning record on the field over the past few seasons, but they have been winners at the bank.

The team, which is owned by Janice McNair, was ranked the sixth most-profitable sports team in the world, according to a new report from Forbes magazine. The Texans’ in-state rival, the Dallas Cowboys, top the list which includes a total of 13 NFL teams.

According to Forbes, the Texans had a three-year total operating income of $356 million. These are the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The Cowboys top the list at $1.17 billion over the same period, according to the report. The New England Patriots, another notable NFL franchise, were ranked second with $623 million.

These figures for the NFL teams came from the 2019-2021 seasons, the report states.

In their report, Forbes said the NFL leads the list since they limit players' salaries to just under 50% of revenue and have such lucrative broadcasting deals.

The Tottenham Hotspur FC, of the English Premier League, the NBA’s New York Knicks, and Manchester United, also of the EPL, rounded out the top five.

Two other Texas teams made the top 25, both NBA. The Dallas Mavericks ranked 16th with $282 million and the Houston Rockets ranked 23rd with $240 million, the report states.