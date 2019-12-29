HOUSTON — Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger have signed contract extensions, the team announced Saturday.

Mercilus, who received a four-year deal, was drafted by the Texans in 2012 and re-signed with the team in 2015. He ranks third in franchise history in sacks with 42.5. This year, he’s notched 7.5 sacks and 33 solo tackles in 15 games.

Bryan Anger began his career in 2012 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in Jacksonville until 2016 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his first season this year with Houston.

Anger signed as a free agent with the Texans at the start of training camp but was beat out by Trevor Daniel. The Texans re-signed him later in the season. Since entering the NFL, Anger has a gross punting average of 46.2 yards and ranks ninth in league history among punters with at least 250 attempts.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted his congratulations to his teammates Saturday evening.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter