LAFAYETTE, La. — A fire official in Louisiana said at least five people were killed when a small plane crashed Saturday in the city of Lafayette.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that five fatalities were found at the scene near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road.
He said the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.
Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.
It appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, that crashed, though that is not confirmed.
Eyewitnesses told KLFY at the scene that they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene.
Several residents told KLFY they were left without power.
Kevin Jackson, a local resident, told KLFY that he saw the crash.
“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” Jackson said. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”
Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.
“Someone was screaming from that car,” another eyewitness said. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”
