LAFAYETTE, La. — A fire official in Louisiana said at least five people were killed when a small plane crashed Saturday in the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that five fatalities were found at the scene near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road.

He said the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

It appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, that crashed, though that is not confirmed.

Eyewitnesses told KLFY at the scene that they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene.

Several residents told KLFY they were left without power.

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, told KLFY that he saw the crash.

“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” Jackson said. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.

“Someone was screaming from that car,” another eyewitness said. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”

