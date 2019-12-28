HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a warehouse complex in north Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 500 block of Smart Street late Friday. They said four people were shot, including two fatally. Of the two injured, one was shot in the head and the other in the rear.
Investigators are at the scene gathering more information.
