What is happening with the Houston Texans on 6.12.2023?

The team has been teasing on social media that something will be announced on 6.12.2023. Fans are making their guesses as to what it is.

HOUSTON — Something’s happening with the Houston Texans on Monday. We know because the team has been teasing us with cryptic social media posts!

The posts don’t give out too many details. Some show a player's silhouette, a Texans’ logo and a date. Others show a billboard with that same player's silhouette, Texans' logo and date.

The date on the posts is 6.12.2023, which is this coming Monday.

So what does it all mean? What can we expect on Monday? The short answer -- we don’t know. But if you look at the comments under the Texans’ social media posts, there are plenty of guesses. Many have to do with one of the team's all-time greats – JJ Watt, who just retired from football after last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Word on the street 👀 Posted by Houston Texans on Friday, June 9, 2023

Some guesses have Watt being inducted into the team’s ‘Ring of Honor,’ while others are that the team will sign him to a one-day contract so he can retire with the Texans, the team that drafted him.

Actually…JJ being signed to Texans so he can retire a Texan. Final Answer — 💙⭕ Pappy7189 ⭕💙 (@NGuayante) June 9, 2023

Ring of Honor — D-Texan (@dtexanz) June 9, 2023

Other non-Watt guesses include the team unveiling new units.

And then there are some who just want to get through the weekend so we can find out what it is!

Man, I NEVER want to rush a weekend, but cmon Monday. Lol — Team Houston (@uhcoog520) June 9, 2023