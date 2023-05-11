Houston Texans' full 2023 schedule released

HOUSTON — We already knew who the Houston Texans were going to be playing in the 2023 season, but now, we know when they’re playing.
The NFL released each team’s full schedule Thursday night.
Houston opens the season on the road in Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sept. 10. They close out the season with a road tilt against the Colts.
Schedule
- Week 1: Sept. 10 at Baltimore Ravens at noon
- Week 2: Sept. 17 vs Indianapolis Colts at noon
- Week 3: Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars at noon
- Week 4: Oct. 1 vs Pittsburgh Steelers at noon
- Week 5: Oct. 8 at Atlanta Falcons at noon
- Week 6: Oct. 15 vs New Orleans Saints at noon
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers at noon
- Week 9: Nov. 5 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon
- Week 10: Nov. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals at noon
- Week 11: Nov. 19 vs Arizona Cardinals at noon
- Week 12: Nov 26 vs Jacksonville Jaguars at noon
- Week 13: Dec. 3 vs Denver Broncos at 3:05 p.m.
- Week 14: Dec. 10 at New York Jets at noon
- Week 15: Dec. 17 at Tennessee Titans at noon
- Week 16: Dec. 24 vs Cleveland Browns at noon
- Week 17: Dec. 31 vs Tennessee Titans at noon
- Week 18: TBD at Indianapolis Colts at TBD
There’s plenty of excitement around the team this season with first-year head coach and former Texans star DeMeco Ryans. The team is fresh off a draft that saw them make a big splash in the first round, taking quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick, then trading to get Alabama’s Will Anderson with pick No. 3.