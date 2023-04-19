Houston Texans NFL Draft Party: Information on tickets, start time, festivities

The Texans have two first-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, including the No. 2 overall selection.

HOUSTON — For the second year in a row, the Houston Texans invite fans to attend an NFL Draft Party at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The team’s 2023 Draft Party will be held Thursday, April 27 for the first round which starts at 7 p.m. Fans will be able to access seating and enjoy activities in the Ford Fan Fest on-site beginning at 4 p.m.

The Texans have two first-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft after acquiring the Cleveland Browns' first-round pick as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. The Texans will be on the clock early with the No. 2 overall selection just behind the Chicago Bears.

The Texans currently hold 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with five picks in the top 75 overall.

“We can’t wait to bring Draft Party back to Miller Outdoor Theatre this year,” Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. “With the excitement surrounding this year’s draft, we know it will be the premier destination for all Texans fans as we welcome new players to H-Town together.”

Highlights of the Texans’ 2023 Draft Party will include:

Live Zoom calls with Texans first-round dfraft picks.

Special appearances by current Texans players.

Unique draft merchandise only available at the 2023 Draft Party.

Ford Fan Fest complete with activities for the whole family.

H-E-B Tailgate Town featuring food trucks, concessions and H-E-B giveaways.

The Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, for those 21+ only, will offer Modelo samples, games, photo opportunities, giveaways and more.

Live, on-stage entertainment from TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

Numerous food and beverage options.

NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the draft will be shown on a massive, on-stage screen.

Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcasting live with commentary and analysis.

How much are tickets to the Texans NFL Draft Party?

Admission is free for fans to enjoy the party on the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. Season ticket members also have the opportunity to donate $5 to the Houston Texans Foundation. A donation will include access to covered seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

For an ultimate fan experience, tickets are also available for purchase in the Red Zone presented by TDECU on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans in the TDECU Red Zone will enjoy covered seating in front of the stage, access to a private party area, complimentary food and drinks, reserved parking, visits from Texans special guests and more.

Red Zone tickets are $175, with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Where to park for Texans NFL Draft Party

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park for all fans. Attendees are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services.