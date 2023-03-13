Reports: Texans, Case Keenum agree to 2-year deal

Keenum, 35, will return to the Texans after playing the first two professional seasons of his career in Houston.

HOUSTON — He's back!

According to multiple media reports, the Houston Texans and veteran quarterback Case Keenum have agreed on a two-year contract. It can't become official until free agency begins on Wednesday.

Keenum is no stranger to playing football in Houston.

He started 56 games for the University of Houston over five seasons. He twice finished in the Top 10 for Heisman voting.

He went undrafted in 2012 before signing with the Texans. He started eight games in 2013, going 0-8. The following year, he started two games and went 2-0.

After his time in Houston, Keenum bounced around the NFL. He played for the St. Louis (and Los Angeles) Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington, Cleveland Browns and spent last year with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Pro Football Reference, Keenum has led six comebacks and 10 game-winning drives in his career.

What should Houston do with the No. 2 pick?

The draft

The first round of the draft will be held on April 27 in Kansas City. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick, but we want to know what you think the Texans should do with the No. 2 pick. You can vote (if you haven't already) in the poll above.

There are a few options that seem to make the most sense:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Will Anderson Jr., DL, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Should the team draft Young, Stroud, Anderson or Carter? Maybe they should trade the pick? We want to know what you think.

Coaching carousel

For the past three seasons, Houston's head coaching position has been a revolving door.

Bill O'Brien was fired during the 2020 season and Romeo Crennel took over to finish that year. In 2021, David Cully led the team, but he didn't return for the 2022 season. Instead, the Texans hired Lovie Smith, who was then fired after going 3-13-1.

Houston made a big splash recently by hiring former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. He got a six-year deal and the move ignited the fan base.