Reports: Texans trading WR Brandin Cooks to Cowboys

Cooks has spent the last three seasons in Houston. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans get two draft picks in exchange.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are pulling the trigger on a trade involving wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, as well as the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Schefter, Houston will get a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 6th round pick in next year’s draft in exchange for Cooks.

For Cooks, Dallas will be the fifth NFL team he’s played for since being drafted out of Oregon State in 2014. Before his three season Houston, Cooks played for New Orleans, New England and the LA Rams.

Trade terms:



🏈Houston receives: a 5th round pick in 2023 and 6th round pick in 2024.



🏈Dallas receives: WR Brandin Cooks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2023

Houston has added a couple wide receivers in free agency, including Noah Brown, who played last season in Dallas and Robert Woods, who comes to Houston from Tennessee.