Report: Tunsil signs record-breaking deal with Texans

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal makes Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in NFL history.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have reportedly locked up left tackle Laremy Tunsil with a multi-year extension.

According to ESPN and others, Tunsil and the Texans have agreed to a 3-year, $75 million extension. That deal reportedly includes a $30M signing bonus and $50M guaranteed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the deal makes Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in NFL history.

The Texans are likely to go with a quarterback as their top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, so having a proven left tackle for protection is key.

Though not officially announced by the team, Tunsil tweeted this Sunday.

Tunsil was drafted out of Ole Miss by Miami in 2016 and spent three seasons there before being traded to the Texans. He’s spent the past four seasons in Houston.

