TAMPA, Fla. — The Texans are in Tampa today, hoping to return to Houston as AFC champs. To make that happen, they'll have to get past the 7-7 Buccaneers.

Even if Houston doesn't win today, they can still lock up the division if Tennessee loses tomorrow.

Blow is a running account of today's Texans-Bucs game.

Second quarter

It's been a game of turnovers. One play after Carlos Hyde fumbled, the Texans picked Jameis Winston off for the third time. But they couldn't do anything with it once they got it and had to punt it away.

And the turnovers keep coming...this one set the Texans up deep in Bucs territory.

And Houston cashed it in with this Carlos Hyde touchdown.

First quarter

Houston got on the board first with this Bradley Roby pick-six of Jameis Winston.

The Texans added a field goal to increase the lead to 10-0. When the Bucs got the ball back, they drove down to the field, but when they tried to get on the board, this happened...

