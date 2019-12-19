HOUSTON — It’s a big weekend for the Houston Texans. They head into Tampa with a chance to lock down a playoff spot and could even claim the division.

Houston (9-5) plays the Bucs (7-7) Saturday at noon at Raymond James Stadium. If they win, they are AFC champs again. They can also win the division title if Tennessee loses at home to New Orleans or if both the Texans and Titans tie.

But even if all that doesn’t happen, Houston can clinch at least a wild card playoff berth this weekend if Pittsburgh loses to the Jets on Sunday or if both the Texans and Steelers games end in ties.

So it’s not that complicated for Deshaun and company. Win and you’re in.

And even if the scenarios above don’t pan out, there’s always next week when the Titans and Texans go head-to-head at NRG Stadium, with the Texans having another chance to lock down the AFC South.

