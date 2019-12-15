NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The winner of Sunday's Texans-Titans game will take the lead in the AFC South.

Although it's a big step for whichever team wins, it's not the end of the season for the loser. The teams play again in the final week of the season.

Houston is coming off a loss to the Broncos while the Titans, who are on a four-game winning streak, are coming off a win over the Raiders.

First quarter

Houston got the ball to start the game and promptly marched into Tennessee territory, but Deshaun Watson threw an interception near the goal line, giving the Titans the ball for the first time on their own 1-yard line.

The Tians got out of their own side of the field with a long pass play from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown.

The Texans' defense held after the big play, forcing a 45-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked.

Houston and Tennessee traded punts on the following two possessions.

Second quarter

Whitney Mercilus picked off a Ryan Tannehill pass at the goal line and returned it inside the Titans' red zone. Houston capped off the short-field drive with a TD pass to Kenny Stills to take a 7-0 lead.

Stills and Watson connected for a second time in the second quarter with just over 3 minutes to go in the half, giving Houston a 14-0 lead.

After the Texans stopped a Titans attempted fake punt, Hoston pinned Tennessee at its own 2-yard line. The Titans took a knee to end the first half.

Third quarter

The Titans got the ball to start the second half and marched into Texans' territory.

Tennessee capped off the drive with a TD run by Tannehill, cutting the Houston lead to 14-7.

On the Texans' ensuing possession, a tipped pass led to Watson's second red-zone interception of the day.

Fourth quarter

Tannehill and Brown connected with about 13:30 left in the game to tie the score 14-14.

Carlos Hyde punched in a TD with just over 10 minutes remaining to put the Texans back on top 21-14.

