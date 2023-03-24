Texas to take on Xavier in Sweet 16 matchup | Live after the UH-Miami game on KHOU 11

The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region, taking on No. 13 Xavier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Texas Longhorns will be playing in a Sweet 16 matchup against the Xavier University Musketeers. You can watch the game LIVE tonight on KHOU 11, right after the Houston-Miami game.

Texas is the No. 5 seed and Xavier is the No. 13 seed.

Watching the games with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.

By the numbers

The Longhorns' record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 16-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas leads the Big 12 averaging 77.7 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Musketeers' record in Big East games is 15-5. Xavier has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Timmy Allen is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Souley Boum is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.