Here's how to register for different fan events surrounding the Final Four

From FanFest to the March Madness Music Festival and more, here's your one stop to get those passes!

HOUSTON — It’s nearly time for the Final Four in Houston, and even if you don’t go to the games or have a team in the madness, we’ve still got your ticket to plenty of fun downtown. But you need to register for the events before heading out!

March Madness Music Festival

Let’s start with the March Madness Music Festival. There are three days of FREE – yes FREE – concerts in Discovery Green, ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Lil Nas X and more! If you want to see the show, you have to register for those free tickets! Here’s a link for registration.

FanFest Presented by Capital One

Then there’s FanFest presented by Capital One. Tickets are $8 if you buy them through a pre-sale for anyone 13 years or older. If you buy tickets at the door, it’s $10. Kids 12 and under are free.

It’s also free for Capital One cardholders, men’s Final Four ticket holders, active and retired military on Saturday and for anyone who has Astros and Rockets tickets for games on March 30 through April 3.

Interested in FanFest? Get tickets here!

Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

Thousands of kids ages 18 and under get to dribble a one-of-a-kind NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball on a one-mile course from Houston City Hall to FanFest at the GRB. Once there, they can get in for free!

Final Four 4-Miler