Houston Final Four Guide: List of concert, events, games

It's the fourth time Houston has taken on host duties for the final round of March Madness.

HOUSTON — Get ready to dance, Houston! March Madness is invading your city.

The NCAA men's Final Four, the battle for the college basketball national championship crown, will be played in Houston starting March 31 through April 3.

Before the big game, there will be a full lineup of free or inexpensive events for the whole family to enjoy.

KHOU 11 viewers are invited to visit the KHOU 11 booth at the Final Four Fan Fest to meet our on-air talent.

Final Four Fan Fest

Join the fun with an interactive gaming experience at Fan Fest. Knock it out of the park at Home Run Derby, participate in one of the free cheer clinics over the weekend or snap a selfie with the championship trophy. All this and a lot more fun is going down at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Kids 12 and younger are free. Pre-sale tickets for children 13 and older are $8 or $10 at the door.

Capital One Cardholders and Men's Final Four ticketholders also get in free.

The event hours are:

Friday, March 31: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Noon - 8 p.m.

Monday, April 3: Noon - 6 p.m.

Tip-Off Tailgate

Semifinal and National Championship game ticket holders can stop by the Men's Final Four Tip-off Tailgate before the games at NRG Stadium.

Fans can enjoy free team pep rallies, musical performances, basketball-themed games, plus food and beverages. Tip-Off Tailgate opens Friday, March 31.

WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3

HOURS (subject to change):

Friday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Park - Blue Lot

March Madness Music Festival

Big-name music acts will take the stage for the three-day music fest at Discovery Green, across from the George R. Brown Convention Center. The party is free, with registration, and is open to everyone, so you'll want to get there early.

The Music Festival has hosted more than 150,000 music fans each year. Past performers include: Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Twenty-One Pilots, Aloe Blacc, Lukas Graham, Flo Rida, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull, and Jason Derulo. Other performers who have helped celebrate Men's Final Four weekend throughout the years include Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Weezer, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, The Killers, LL Cool J, Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Kings of Leon, Jimmy Buffet, KISS, The Black Keys, Kenny Chesney, and Taylor Swift and many others.

WHEN: Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2, 2023

WHERE: Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX)

COST: FREE with registration! Registration link coming soon!

Men's Final Four Friday

This event is free to everyone and includes open team practices for the participating Men’s Final Four teams and the Reese’s NABC All-Star Game, which features top senior student-athletes from around the country playing on the Men’s Final Four court. See the teams and players up close and be one of the first in the venue that will host the Semifinal and Championship games.

WHEN: Friday, March 31

TIMES:

10 a.m. - Gates Open

11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. - Team 1 Practice

Noon to 12:50 p.m. - Team 2 Practice

1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. - Team 3 Practice

2 p.m. to 2:50 PM - Team 4 Practice

3:30 p.m. - NABC All-Star Game

Men's Final Four Dribble

At the Dribble, thousands of kids 18 and younger will dribble a one-mile course with an NCAA Men's Final Four Dribble Wilson basketball, and an NCAA T-shirt. The course takes little dribblers and their guardians from Houston City Hall to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest.

The first 3,200 participants will receive:

NCAA Dribble T-shirt

Men's Final Four Dribble Wilson basketball

FREE Entry into Men's Final Four Fan Fest for Dribble participants and their guardians.

WHEN: Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m)

WHERE: Hermann Square/City Hall - Downtown Houston

COST: FREE

There are still opportunities to sign up to volunteer at the event.