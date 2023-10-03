Megan Thee Stallion returns to Houston for March Madness Music Festival, Rolling Stone says

Megan Thee Stallion will play on Friday, March 31, according to Rolling Stone magazine. This will be her first concert this year.

HOUSTON — We now know all of the acts coming to Houston for the March Madness Music Festival during the NCAA Final Four.

Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Friday, March 31, according to Rolling Stone magazine. This will be the first time she has taken the stage this year with a special homecoming show.

Here are the acts that were named last week, playing on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

Friday, March 31

Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday, April 1

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

The festival will be at Discovery Green starting on Fri., March 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will then continue on Sat., April 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. before closing out Sun., April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The concerts are free with registration. You can find out more about them on the NCAA website. Fans can also stream Sunday's live performances on the NCAA or Bleacher Report websites.

If you heading to Discovery Green for the concerts, here's a guide of what you can and can't bring.

The concerts are part of the NCAA men's Final Four, the battle for the college basketball national championship crown. It'll be played in Houston starting March 31 through April 3.

It's the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness.

Final Four Fan Fest

Join the fun with an interactive gaming experience at Fan Fest. Knock it out of the park at Home Run Derby, participate in one of the free cheer clinics over the weekend or snap a selfie with the championship trophy. All this and a lot more fun is going down at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Kids 12 and younger are free. Pre-sale tickets for children 13 and older are $8 or $10 at the door.

Capital One Cardholders and Men's Final Four ticketholders also get in free.

The event hours are:

Friday, March 31: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Noon - 8 p.m.

Monday, April 3: Noon - 6 p.m.

Tip-Off Tailgate

Semifinal and National Championship game ticket holders can stop by the Men's Final Four Tip-off Tailgate before the games at NRG Stadium.

Fans can enjoy free team pep rallies, musical performances, basketball-themed games, plus food and beverages. Tip-Off Tailgate opens Friday, March 31.

WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3

HOURS (subject to change):

Friday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Park - Blue Lot

